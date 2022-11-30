Eesti 200 presents its national defense program

Eesti 200 presents its national defense program.
Eesti 200 presented its national defense program on Tuesday. The party called on all other political parties in Estonia to sign an agreement, setting out the principles for organizing and financing a comprehensive national defense.

Eesti 200's wants fundamental changes to made to Estonia's national defense program in order to better enable to the country to defend itself in the event of a military attack. According to the principles laid out by the party on Tuesday, Estonia needs to be prepared not only to defend itself while waiting for support to arrive from its allies, but also to perform military actions quickly, in enemy territory if necessary.

The party's program also includes the construction of a multi-layered "Kalevipoja" dome, which to cover the whole of Estonia. The dome would protect the population and the country's vital infrastructure from ballistic and cruise missiles attacks, as well as drones, helicopters and military aircraft.

"It is not enough to limit air defense to ground maneuver units or a few military objects. Modern warfare is fought simultaneously on land, in the air and at sea, as well as in cyberspace and the information sphere," the party said.

According to Eesti 200, Estonia's primary focus must be on its allies, who directly contribute to the country's security. This principle must also be used to guide diplomatic and defense-related investments.

The party also wants to see further developments in the defense industry. "Estonia must invest in the defense industry, so that we can produce, maintain and repair as many of the things we need for  our own defense as possible. This means the development of the Estonian defense industry and the use of its output by the defense forces," said the program.

Editor: Michael Cole

