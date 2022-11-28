PPA temporarily closes Narva-2 pedestrian border bridge

The Narva-2 border crossing point was closed temporarily on Monday by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to undergo renovation work and due to declining use.

The bridge is located in the Kreenholm district of Estonia's border town and is mainly used by locals and people with residence permits.

Pedestrians can still cross the Estonian-Russian border via the bridge at Narva-1 border checkpoint in the city center.

The Ministry of Interior explained the closure to ERR last month.

"First of all, we will begin preparing for the possibility of fully automating the bridge in the future," Vootele Päi, adviser to Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE), said.

Border crossing points in Narva. Source: ERR News

"The number of people currently crossing the border has likewise fallen so much that it's pointless to continue operating several border checkpoints. People can make their trips via the main border checkpoint too, and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be able to more effectively implement the Narva-2 border checkpoint's human resources elsewhere."

Before Estonia introduced a ban on Russians with tourist visas in September, 300 people a day crossed the border via the Narva-2 checkpoint.

Päi denied the close is related to security concerns.

"[It is] Not due to security considerations, however; as we have previously indicated, this bridge doesn't pose any sort of security risk, as it's used only by people with residence permits and citizens," he emphasized.

