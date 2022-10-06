European Commission President von der Leyen to visit Estonia on Monday

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is visiting Estonia on Monday, October 10, where she will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President Alar Karis, open the 2022 Tallinn Digital Summit and visit the northeastern border city of Narva.

On Monday morning, von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Kallas at Stenbock House, after which they will hold a joint press conference. The Commission president will then meet with Karis in Kadriorg.

Later that morning, von der Leyen and Kallas will visit the Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism before opening the Tallinn Digital Summit (TDS) at the Creative Hub.

Von der Leyen and Kallas will thereafter travel to the northeastern border city of Narva, where they will visit the Narva border checkpoint, the historic mill of Kreenholm Manufacturing Company as well as an appreciation event dedicated to the EU's Just Transition scheme.

Ursula von der Leyen has served as president of the European Commission since 2019. She most recently visited Estonia in October 2021.

