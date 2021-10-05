Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan

News
{{1633415160000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
58 photos
News

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in Tallinn on Tuesday to approve the Estonian Recovery Plan NextGerenationEU.

Von der Leyen announced the European Commission's approval of allocating €969.3 million from the European Union's recovery and resilience plan to Estonia.

Von der Leyen was also shown the Ülemiste campus and several digital solutions. A press conference was also held, which can be seen again here:

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

Tallink Group Q3 2021 results worse than same period last year

13:45

21,600 people awaiting scheduled treatments from previous COVID-19 wave

13:18

Enefit Green IPO aims to raise €100 million

12:56

Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan Updated

12:53

Coronavirus infection rate rising as pace of vaccination slows

12:23

E-votes can be canceled by voting at polling stations on election day

11:50

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo narrowly loses in VTB United League

11:24

Prime minister: Reform rating drop stems from government responsibility

10:58

Coronavirus pandemic a boon for private sector medical company

10:33

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 896 new covid cases, nine deaths

10:24

IT Minister: Cybersecurity investments to match the new threat landscape

09:59

European Commission endorses €969.3 million recovery fund for Estonia

09:50

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Narva on street name-change mission

08:55

Survey: Kõlvart most popular candidate for mayor of Tallinn

08:25

State considering privatizing its companies and selling stakes

04.10

Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Updated

04.10

Arne Koitmäe: Is Estonia ready for m-voting?

04.10

Kaupo Meiel: Topics great and small

04.10

Fire, water accidents claim seven lives in Estonia in September

04.10

Jõhvi actors recognized at Sarajevo Puppet Theater Festival

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.10

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

03.10

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

03.10

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

10:33

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 896 new covid cases, nine deaths

04.10

Arne Koitmäe: Is Estonia ready for m-voting?

04.10

Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Updated

04.10

Health Board: 236 covid patients, 540 new cases, seven deaths

02.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: