Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in Tallinn on Tuesday to approve the Estonian Recovery Plan NextGerenationEU.

Von der Leyen announced the European Commission's approval of allocating €969.3 million from the European Union's recovery and resilience plan to Estonia.

Discussed economical recovery, green and digital transition, and the RFF with @vonderleyen today in Tallinn. Welcome and glad to meet you again! pic.twitter.com/P6waeKf7rE — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 5, 2021

I asked @vonderleyen to join me on Estonian @auvetech autonomous self-driving vehicle to our next meeting. Was a smooth ride! #innovation pic.twitter.com/jesw3kSN04 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 5, 2021

Von der Leyen was also shown the Ülemiste campus and several digital solutions. A press conference was also held, which can be seen again here:

