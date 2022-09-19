President Karis: Queen Elizabeth II's legacy has a special place in history

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Source: SCANPIX/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II's legacy has a special place in the history of Europe and the world, President Alar Karis said on Monday after attending the funeral of the UK's longest reigning monarch.

Karis and his wife, Sirje, attended the funeral in London along with hundreds of other heads of state and dignitaries.

The president said it was "an honor" to pay tribute.

"Her legacy has a special place in the history of Europe & the world. Her full dedication to her country & people was an inspiration to generations," he wrote on social media.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 aged 96. She reigned for almost 71 years.

