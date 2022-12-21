Government order would cover presidential spouse's foreign visit costs

News
The current presidential spouse, Sirje Karis, with the head of state, Alar Karis.
The current presidential spouse, Sirje Karis, with the head of state, Alar Karis. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A draft regulation would reimburse the Estonian president's spouse for expenses incurred in the course of official visits outside of Estonia, even when unaccompanied by the head of state.

At present, the presidential spouse is reimbursed for costs only when accompanying the president on official visits.

Justice Minister Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) has sent the draft government regulation for its approval round, as per standard practice.

The draft's explanatory memorandum states that the change is justified in cases where the head of state's spouse is engaged in activities outside Estonia, at a time which does not fit in with the president's official schedule.

These activities include charity work and sponsored events, which, the memorandum says, have sometimes taken place in the past, involving the presidential spouse, but separately from the president's official duties.

The note explains that such cases do not occur very frequently, but it may be expedient to establish "procedures for reimbursing expenses of the President of the Republic's missions," in order to provide a basis for the presidential spouse to be able to organize cross-border communication in their chosen field of activity.

These activities would be based more on need than opportunity, and the Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia could thus properly formalize such missions, the explanatory note continues.

These would as noted concern official duties which the presidential spouse was conducting alone, and unaccompanied by the head of state.

The required resources would be included in the presidential office annual budget and reimbursement would be granted on a per diem basis, the draft regulation states.

All of Estonia's five presidents, since the restoration of independence in 1991, have been married at the time of entering office.

The current presidential spouse is first lady Sirje Karis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:59

Estonian-donated sauna, laundry complex arrives in Ukraine

10:44

GP: Not every slip or fall on the ice requires a trip to the emergency room

10:04

Center Party expels Marek Kullamägi

09:42

Christmas vehicles to hit Tallinn streets

09:40

Scientific Council chief: Masks could be worn again in crowded places

09:01

Thieves steal rare 19th century books from University of Tartu library

08:35

Government order would cover presidential spouse's foreign visit costs

08:00

Party ratings: No major change in party support over past week

20.12

New aircraft hangar under construction at Pärnu Airport

20.12

Rising prices not affecting Christmas present purchases

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

20.12

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

20.12

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

19.12

Sunak in Estonia: UK is delivering on NATO Madrid summit commitments

20.12

Mystery hatchway may give access to Maarjamäe obelisk interior

20.12

Official: Estonia, NATO changed defense plans after Russian miscalculations

19.12

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: