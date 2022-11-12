President to issue Father's Day greeting, attend concert Sunday

Sunday, November 13 is Father's Day in Estonia, and a national flag day which will see all state and local government institutions raise the Estonian blue-black-white, as well as a concert to be broadcast live by ETV.

Domestic households, businesses and organizations are also invited to hoist the Estonian flag, at 8 a.m., to be lowered at sunset (3.59 p.m. in Tallinn on Sunday, 3.57 p.m. in Tartu).

President Alar Karis is to appear at an event marking the day, in the town of Rapla, which will include a concert. The president and first lady had already made an official tour of the town on Friday.

Starting at 11.15 a.m. Estonian time, Sunday's concert, entitled "Sinu laps!" ("Your child"), takes place at the Rapla cultural center (Rapla kultuurikeskus) and all fathers of children present will be greeted by the head of state, along with those viewing the broadcast.

Culture adviser to the president, Rasmus Puur, said that the head of state wants to mark both Father's and Mother's Day (next year on Sunday, May 8) in various attractive locations in Estonia.

Puur said: "President Karis wants to meet future and current fathers and mothers alike, as well as grandparents, in different places on both Father's and Mother's Day, and to get to meet local people and celebrate these important days with them."

Noted musicians from Rapla County Vaiko Eplik, Priit Võigemast, Mikk Pedaja and his family, as well as local choirs, dance troupes and other singers and musicians, will perform.

Ahead of Sunday Alar and Sirje Karis had already young people from local schools, and will talk and find out about the children's impressions of the role fathers play in their lives, what they can learn from their fathers and the importance of their own family traditions in their lives, while the president also got to shoot some basketball with some of the school students (see gallery below).

A Father of the Year 2022 award is also to be presented in Tallinn, at noon in the Estonia Concert Hall. Inspired this year by events in Ukraine, the award has been presented annually by the Estonian Women's Association (Eesti Naisliit) since 1998.

The Lääne-Viru County town of Rakvere also marks Father's Day, for fathers and children alike, with events organized by the local youth Defense League organizations the Kodutütred and Noored Kotkad, local schools and hobby schools, the Red Cross and other organizations.

All activities are free and open to the public on Father's Day, Sunday, and are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m

ETV is carrying the live broadcast of the "Sinu laps!" concert, starting at 11.15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13.

