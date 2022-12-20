President Karis proposes second auditor general term for Janar Holm

News
President Alar Karis (left) with Auditor General Janar Holm.
President Alar Karis (left) with Auditor General Janar Holm. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
News

President Alar Karis has proposed the Riigikogu reappoint current Auditor General Janar Holm, for a second five-year term.

The head of state said: "Janar Holm's all-encompassing view of the state, along with his personal qualities - thoroughness, balance, independence, objectivity, fair mindedness and constructiveness - provide him with a solid basis for performing auditor general's tasks."

"For this reason, I believe that Janar Holm is a suitable candidate for the position of auditor general," President Karis went on.

Ahead of presenting Holm's candidacy, the president consulted with all five Riigikogu party leaders, and expressed a hope that he will find strong support at parliament, for another five-year term, the president's office confirmed.

Holm started as auditor general on April 9, 2018, meaning his current term ends in April 2023.

having worked as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Research, and prior to that deputy secretary general, both at that ministry and before that, at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

In line with the Estonian Constitution, the head of state proposes a candidate for the auditor general post, for a five-year term. A straight majority is required at the 101-seat Riigikogu, via a secret ballot.

In 2018, 64 MPs voted in favor of Holm becoming auditor general, with 10 voting against and 15 abstentions. The now-defunct Free Party, which had six seats at the XIII Riigikogu, had said ahead of the vote it would be abstaining.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:59

E-book lending services cut for non-Tallinn residents until mid-February

15:49

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

15:32

Center calls Christmas break Riigikogu sitting to process sick pay bill

15:20

Court postpones Reps' trial until new year due to health reasons

15:04

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav partly reopens

14:46

Tallink's new MyStar ferry carries 32,000 passengers in first week of work

14:10

EKRE voters most loyal, SDE and Eesti 200 backers ficklest

13:59

A year behind schedule: Coronavirus drugs could reach pharmacies soon

13:58

Anett Kontaveit withdraws from Dubai tournament

13:46

Narva wants former tank monument land swap to build more housing

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

19.12

Sunak in Estonia: UK is delivering on NATO Madrid summit commitments Updated

19.12

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

19.12

Estonia's pharmacies running out of children's cold medicines, antibiotics

13:39

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

08:18

'Välisilm': More NATO units, weaponry being brought to Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: