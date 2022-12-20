President Karis proposes second auditor general term for Janar Holm

President Alar Karis has proposed the Riigikogu reappoint current Auditor General Janar Holm, for a second five-year term.

The head of state said: "Janar Holm's all-encompassing view of the state, along with his personal qualities - thoroughness, balance, independence, objectivity, fair mindedness and constructiveness - provide him with a solid basis for performing auditor general's tasks."

"For this reason, I believe that Janar Holm is a suitable candidate for the position of auditor general," President Karis went on.

Ahead of presenting Holm's candidacy, the president consulted with all five Riigikogu party leaders, and expressed a hope that he will find strong support at parliament, for another five-year term, the president's office confirmed.

Holm started as auditor general on April 9, 2018, meaning his current term ends in April 2023.

having worked as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Research, and prior to that deputy secretary general, both at that ministry and before that, at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

In line with the Estonian Constitution, the head of state proposes a candidate for the auditor general post, for a five-year term. A straight majority is required at the 101-seat Riigikogu, via a secret ballot.

In 2018, 64 MPs voted in favor of Holm becoming auditor general, with 10 voting against and 15 abstentions. The now-defunct Free Party, which had six seats at the XIII Riigikogu, had said ahead of the vote it would be abstaining.

