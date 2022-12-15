Sick leave compensation from day two to be extended by half a year

News
Adult blowing their nose. Photo is illustrative.
Adult blowing their nose. Photo is illustrative. Source: William Brawley/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
News

The Estonian government on Thursday reached a substantive agreement to extend through June 30 a temporary measure under which sick leave is currently compensated starting from the second day. The measure had been slated to expire at the end of the year.

The current temporary sick leave compensation measure, according to which employees are paid sickness benefits, i.e. sick pay, starting from the second day of sick leave, will be extended from January 1 through June 30.

According to MP Helmen Kütt (SDE), chair of the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, Thursday's decision is first and foremost a help to those earning lower or average wages and cannot work remotely.

"The alternative would have been people going to work with coughs and colds and getting others sick so as not to end up struggling with loan payments and other expenses," she stressed.

Under the temporary measure in force since the start of 2021, sick leave is unpaid for the first day, with compensation, i.e. sick pay, paid by the employer for days 2 through 5 and by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa, EHIF) starting from day 6 at a rate of 70 percent.

The coalition Reform Party, Isamaa and Social Democrats intend to submit a joint amendment to the bill initiated by the opposition Center Party that would ensure the change is implemented as quickly as  possible.

The extension of the sick pay measure by another half a year will is estimated to require an additional €16 million in funding from the EHIF budget.

Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE) proposed in September that the compensation of sick leave starting from day two be made permanent, noting that the budgetary cost of the proposal would be approximately €30 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:54

Minister's crisis Plan B calls for state to pump foreign money into economy

17:44

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

17:20

Zirk finishes fifth at World Swimming Championships in Melbourne

16:48

Verkhovna Rada deputy speaker: Your support will always be remembered by us

16:16

Building permit issued for Paldiski hydro-pump electricity storage facility

16:08

Competitors join Circle K fuel discount

16:02

Sick leave compensation from day two to be extended by half a year

15:37

High price of electricity driven by nuclear plant repairs and cold weather

15:15

Estonian Santa Claus visits Riigikogu during final sitting of year

15:08

Rein Sikk: Long live polygons, wind turbines and nuclear plants!

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

14.12

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

14.12

Real estate businessman: I hope they tear down Linnahall

14.12

Slippery road, blizzard warning still in force across Estonia

14.12

Estonia looks into claiming share of Danske Bank money-laundering fine

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

14.12

Lenin statue should stay in Narva — councilor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: