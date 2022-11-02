Union proposes 'fairer' changes to care leave pay compensation system

"Fairer changes" to the compensation system used to calculate parents' income when they must look after a sick child have been proposed by the Estonian Union of Child Welfare.

The union said changes should be made to the Health Insurance Act and has made suggestions to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The union wants to change the compensation calculation for care pay which determines an employes rate of pay when taking time off work to look after a sick child or family member.

Coalition parties Reform and Isamaa back the idea and the Social Democrats put forward a similar bill in March 2021.

Helika Saare, coordinator of the union's child rights program, said the issue has been discussed for 16 years.

Under the current rules, 80 percent of the average wages of the person to whom a certificate for care leave is issued. Income tax is withheld from the allowance.

The calculation is based on the so-called minimum earnings rate, Saare said, which is €19.47. However, the average rate would be €37 for women and €47 for men.

"This means that parents lose several times the daily amount of care allowance when they come back from parental leave. This compares with the situation if they were to receive the care allowance on their own wages," she said.

The change would affect around 11,000 parents and it would be especially helpful for single-parent families.

Discussion about the amendments recently took place in the Riigikogu. Saare said the draft's future depends on political will.

"If there is the will, the resources will be found, because, of course, the Health Insurance Fund says there is no money," said Saar.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) said the appeal is very well-founded and also highlighted the cost.

"This measure, to the best of my knowledge, will cost around €4.5 million and will involve a fundamental change to the Health Insurance Act," said Riisalo.

She said, if the amendments are agreed upon and processed quickly, they could be implemented by January 1, 2024.

"I believe that this amendment, which supports all parents who are in a similar situation, irrespective of the type of family, the number of children in the family, the social status of the parents, is a good measure that will find support from all political parties," the minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!