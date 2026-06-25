X!

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

News
Two young children playing with wooden blocks together with a caregiver (photo is illustrative).
Two young children playing with wooden blocks together with a caregiver (photo is illustrative). Source: Marisa Howenstine/Unsplash
News

Parents who voluntarily pay child support before a court order generally cannot reclaim overpayments if a judge later mandates a lower amount, the Supreme Court ruled.

A recent case involved a father who paid €875 a month for his three children beginning in 2019, matching the statutory minimum at the time. A district court later found he was required to pay only €549 a month based on the parents' finances and children's financial needs.

After the child support order took effect in 2022, the father sought to recover €7,754 from the children's mother. Lower courts sided with him under unjust enrichment rules, but the Supreme Court of Estonia overturned those decisions.

In a ruling published Thursday, the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court said child support paid to a custodial parent during pending proceedings should generally be treated as fulfilling legal support obligations.

Parents receiving such payments should not be expected to set aside money in case they are later ordered to return it, the court said.

The Supreme Court also rejected the circuit court's view that the mother had assumed the risk of repayment by seeking an excessive amount, pointing out that while the Family Law Act does allow for child support payments to be reduced in exceptional cases, the statutory minimum she had sought cannot be deemed excessive.

The custodial parent, the court added, must have a reasonable opportunity to plan for their children's expenses.

Burden of proof remains on claimant

Thursday's ruling left open the possibility of repayment claims when voluntary payments substantially exceeded the statutory minimum, however the paying parent must demonstrate the money improved the other parent's financial position rather than covering the children's ordinary needs.

"It is also important to consider that it is not always possible to clearly distinguish children's expenses from those of the rest of the family, and child support may also be used for shared household expenses," the court added.

Even if a court later finds a child's needs were lower than the amount of child support paid, that alone does not prove unjust enrichment.

As with voluntary payments, the parent seeking reimbursement must show a specific financial benefit to the custodial parent, such as increased savings, purchases of personal assets or repayment of debts unrelated to family needs using child support money.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Reform Party has no immediate plan to swap out chairman despite ratings slump

16:50

Art expert: This year's Venice Biennale marks AI's first major breakthrough

16:01

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

15:35

Director: Estonian Center for Defense Investments unprepared for wartime operations

14:50

Ministry wants better rules for short‑term apartment rentals

14:15

Lost ID cards become invalid after handing them to the police

13:24

Estonia considers expanding coverage for weight-management drug

12:51

Head of German defense industry federation: We are really scaling up production

12:29

Early mental healthcare to receive nearly €280,000 boost

11:54

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

24.06

Saaremaa's largest Midsummer celebration was turned into a paid event

24.06

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

23.06

Tartu's Shooters nightclub to close after 14 years

08:56

Fatal three-car collision in Valga County injures three Updated

24.06

Midsummer Eve proved busy for police and rescue services

24.06

'Culture continues in a new place': How Estonians celebrate jaanipäev far from home

11:54

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

22.06

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo