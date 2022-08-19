High jumper Karmen Bruus fails to reach Munich final

High-jumper Karmen Bruus failed to get through to the finals in the European Championships in Munich, Germany.

While no jumpers reached the qualification mark of 1.94m, naturally, there couldn't very well have been a final with no-one in it; a revised height of 1.87m was therefore set in order to qualify, which 13 athletes made.

However, this was out of reach for Bruus, who only made 1.83m, despite having set an Estonian record of 1.96m in Eugene, last month.

The European Championships 2022 are a multi-disciplinary event taking in sports such as cycling, beach volleyball and gymnastics, as well as athletics.

