Estonia's beach volleyball duo out in Munich round of 16

Estonian beach volleyball duo Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar are out of the European Championships in Munich, Germany, after losing 2:1 to Austria in the round of 16, Friday afternoon.

Nõlvak and Tiisar had overcome Germany after progressing through the group games in Munich, but, after winning the first of three games 21:18 against Austrian pair Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst, went down 21:18 in a closely-matched second game.

In the decider, the Austrians went from being up 8:6 to claiming nearly all the remaining points within time, prevailing 15:8.

The European Championships in Munich are a multi-disciplinary event, being held for the second time ever, and including athletics, cycling and gymnastics, as well as beach volleyball.

