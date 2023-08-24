Mark Lajal out in three sets at US Open qualifier debut

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: UAMS Health Little Rock Open
Number one Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal is out of the US Open after losing his first round qualification match in three sets, 3:6, 6:4, 6:3 to Filip Misolic (Austria).

The U.S. Open qualification rounds got underway Wednesday, and this was the debut Grand Slam for Lajal, ranked 246th in the world.

Things were fairly evenly matched as Lajal took the opening set and went ahead early on in set two, but with things at 4:3 in his favor he went on to have his serve broken twice and lose 6:4 to the Austrian, ranked 168th in the world.

In the decider, Misolic broke Lajal's serve once again, and the Estonian remained behind in games through to the end.

By points played, Misolic was only two ahead over the whole mated – 98:96, and while he broke Lajal's serve, that only happened three times out of 16 break points presented to him.

Misolic next faces Kimmer Coppejans (Belgium) in qualification round two.

The main draw at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York begins on Monday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

