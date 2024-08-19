Antti Tooming: Next steps towards the deployment of nuclear energy

For a sustainable energy economy, it is necessary to encourage methods of energy production that do not require additional public support measures, writes Antti Tooming, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Climate.

In June, the Riigikogu passed a Resolution supporting preparations for the deployment of nuclear energy in Estonia and the creation of an appropriate legal framework for it. This important Resolution was based on a report published by the Nuclear Energy Working Group at the end of last year, which confirmed that the deployment of nuclear energy in Estonia is feasible.

The favorable decision of the Riigikogu gave credit to the Nuclear Energy Working Group and the experts who contributed to this thorough work that lasted for 2.5 years. This shows that Estonia is ready to consider the deployment of nuclear energy. The report prepared and Estonia's decision to move from the consideration phase to the preparatory phase has received international recognition. Several countries, such as Jamaica, El Salvador, Singapore, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka, want to learn from our experience.

However, the road to the construction of a nuclear power plant is a long one, and more weighty decisions are yet to be made. The introduction of this form of energy requires thorough preparation and it will take at least another decade from the construction of a nuclear power plant to the beginning of electricity production.

What does the Resolution of the Riigikogu entail and what happens next?

The Resolution, which was only the first step along the way to the deployment of nuclear energy, does not yet authorize the construction of a nuclear power plant, since the terms and conditions for the deployment of nuclear energy will only be established in the subsequent stages. However, the Resolution of the Riigikogu allows moving forward with activities that create prerequisites for the use of nuclear energy, such as the necessary legal framework, the establishment of a nuclear regulatory authority and the development of sectoral competencies.

In autumn, the drafting of the Nuclear Energy and Safety Act will begin under the leadership of the Ministry of Climate. The initial legal intent for the Act can hopefully be presented as early as the end of this year. While drafting the Act, we are supported by the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which will conduct a legislation-related expert mission to Estonia in December to ensure that the Act being drafted complies with international law and standards.

We will also begin to more vigorously develop national competencies in nuclear energy matters. This means training specialists, as well as new fields of study and inter-university cooperation.

The state is also starting to prepare for the establishment of a new state agency, the Radiation Safety Board. The new agency, whose responsibilities will include nuclear oversight and the authorization process, could start work when the Nuclear Energy and Safety Act enters into force, probably in 2026–2027.

Funding challenges and solutions

It is necessary to be inventive in finding the means to prepare for the deployment of nuclear energy and to make the most of the opportunities for international cooperation.

Nuclear-related activities in Estonia continue to be supported by the U.S. Department of State, which funds nuclear consulting services, training, and inter-university partnerships through programs aimed at developing competencies in this sector. Cooperation will also be intensified with Nuclear Safety Commissions in the USA and Canada to train Estonian specialists and monitor the authorization procedures for small modular reactors in these countries. Productive cooperation will also continue with the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). However, the most important and biggest supporter for Estonia is still the IAEA, which offers several support programs and training sessions for countries that are on their way to deploying nuclear energy.

Is it possible to build a nuclear power plant without state support?

Our aim is to create a state framework enabling the introduction of nuclear energy, including an authority that issues and supervises authorizations, as well as laws and regulations and official competence. For a sustainable energy economy, it is necessary to encourage methods of energy production that do not require additional public support measures. Thus, the need for public subsidies largely depends on whether and what kind of support schemes are applied to other energy sources when nuclear energy enters the market. If it turns out in the future that it is not possible to build a nuclear power plant entirely with private sector funding, we can decide as a state whether to invest in it or not.

Achieving our climate goals will increase our energy needs, but it will also boost our competitiveness. Sectors that previously depended on fossil fuels are moving towards electricity-based solutions. Similar developments are taking place in our neighboring countries, giving us the opportunity to export electricity. It therefore makes sense to keep the door open to all climate- and environmentally-friendly forms of electricity production, including nuclear energy.

