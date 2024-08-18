Estonian expert: Goals of Kursk operation still unclear to Americans

According to U.S. expert Andreas Kaju, the Americans have viewed recent events in Kursk with caution, and the objectives of the operation remain unclear to them. The ongoing concern for the U.S. remains the use of Western military equipment on Russian territory.

Reactions by Ukraine's allies to the military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast have thus far been restrained, but they do agree that the Ukrainians' position in any potential negotiations will be determined by their success.

Allies are worried, however, about Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons in combat on Russian soil.

It is uncertain precisely what information the Ukrainians shared with their allies ahead of the Kursk operation, but based on statements so far, there was no significant advance warning.

"The Ukrainians informed their biggest allies, particularly the United States, but they did so at quite the last minute to prevent this info from leaking via any channel," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

Kaju, an expert on the U.S., believes that the Americans are treating the situation in Kursk with caution. First of all, he noted, they're confused about the objectives of the operation. The other concern is the use of their military equipment on Russian soil.

"Their heavy equipment, which has been difficult to use along the thousand-kilometer front line in eastern Ukraine because it's mined and lined with trenches on both sides, can now be used on Russian Federation soil," he explained. "That definitely makes them cautious."

Due to fears of escalation, the U.S. has not allowed its long-range missiles to be used in Kursk. Information has likewise leaked to the media that the U.S. has been holding back others' decisions as well.

According to Kaju, allies have pressured the Americans to approve the U.K.'s request to allow Ukrainian forces to fire their Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles at targets deep within Russian territory.

"Looking at Ukraine's current military activity in Kursk, one possible explanation for it is that they are demonstrating, 'Look, if we can't use long-range missiles to bomb Russia's military rear, from where we face a threat, then we'll have to go there ourselves to accomplish that same mission,'" he said. "This is definitely also pressuring."

Pevkur, meanwhile, doesn't see the attack on Kursk as pressure to use Western-supplied long-range weapons on Russian soil.

"I do not see a connection here," the defense minister said. "This tactical move to advance on Kursk nonetheless serves other objectives than not having been able to use the Storm Shadow, Taurus or ATACMS."

One of Ukraine's objectives in Kursk could be to achieve a better position in peace talks, which, according to Kaju, is vital as the U.S. administration wants talks sooner rather than later.

