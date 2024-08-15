Foreign Minister: Estonia keenly following Ukraine's Kursk operations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), said that Estonia is closely monitoring Ukraine's operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Tsahkna added that Estonia continues to fully support Ukraine in its efforts to repel the aggressor from its territory.

"The actions and counterattacks on Russian territory by the Ukrainian forces that have attracted attention worldwide in recent weeks are nothing more than a part of Ukraine's self-defense," Tsahkna said in a press release on Thursday. "Ukraine has the right to defend itself and attack legitimate military targets on Russian territory. I would like to reiterate that Estonia has never set any restrictions on where and how Ukraine is allowed to use the military aid we have provided," he added.

"Let us remember that it was Russia that launched an aggression against its neighbor and the war would end if Russia unconditionally withdrew its aggression forces from all of Ukraine and ended all hostilities," Tsahkna continued.

"Estonia is in full support of Ukraine in its attempts to repel the aggressor from its territory and win the war, which is why we are keenly following Ukraine's operation in Kursk."

According to reports in the UK media, British tanks, operated by Ukrainian soldiers, are believed to be among those that have been used in Ukraine's incursion into Russia.

--

