Tallinn Fringe Festival announces program

The month-long Tallinn Fringe Festival will showcase hundreds of performances and artists from around the world for a month this summer. Ticket sales started today at noon.

The eighth festival will fill Tallinn's cultural clubs and venues with hundreds of short performances from Estonia and abroad this August.

The shows range from burlesque, circus, and comedy to music, dance, theater, and all possible mixes of these genres. The program also welcomes artists Kaytlin Bailey, Richard Dale, and Matt Davis, who come to Estonia straight from the world's largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Fringe.

For the second year in a row, the street program brings world-famous performers to Tallinn Town Hall: Irish collective Tumble Circus, the duo Bill and Fred with their physical improvisation show as old ladies, and Irish clown Shiva Grigs with the show "The Pigeon Chaser."

Fringe artist and Fringe festival artists advocate, Kaisa Ling said: "Despite global crises, economic uncertainty, and criticism, the self-curating festival's artists still bravely step onto the stage - with joy and conviction that it is possible to move the audience through art and perhaps (maybe after all?) change the world."

Dan Renwick, head of the Fringe Festival, said there are more performers this year.

Organizers say the festival is unique as it is curated by performers and venues, not by the festival, allowing representation for a diverse selection.

The eighth Tallinn Fringe Festival will take place from August 18 to September 18. The street program will take place from August 23-25. It is supported by Tallinn, the British Council, the Embassy of Ireland, and the Embassy of Australia.

