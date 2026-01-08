Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

This month, Tartu's Aparaaditehas will host the street dance, queer and ballroom community subculture event "All We Have Is Now" Kiki Ball and drag show.

Ballroom is a queer subculture combining dance, fashion, and performance originating from the Black and Latinx communities of New York.

Supported by Aparaaditehas' open cultural platform, the Tartu event is aimed at members of the queer community and street dance practitioners of all ages, as well as wider audiences who are interested in fashion, dance, beauty and the arts.

The event begins at midday on Saturday, January 17 with a free panel discussion on ballroom culture at Kogo Gallery in the Aparaaditehas complex.

The same evening at 6 p.m., the Kiki Ball and Drag show takes place in the adjacent Armastuse Hall. Contestants will arrive from across the Baltic states and beyond to take part, and the competition will be assessed by internationally renowned judges from Finland, Sweden and Ukraine.

The event is organized by the youth group Tartu Ballroom Scene in collaboration with Aparaaditehas.

"A Vogue ball is a wonderful community event where participants express themselves across various dance and non-dance categories. The ball is open to everyone who wishes to compete or simply experience a unique subculture," said project manager Hanna Mändmaa.

On Sunday, January 18, from there will also be workshops in Runway, Old Way and Vogue Fem at Tartu Dance Academy (Narva maantee 2, Tartu), from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. led by the guest judges.

More information about the event is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!