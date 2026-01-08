X!

Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

News
Kiki Ball and Drag Show.
Kiki Ball and Drag Show. Source: Press materials
News

This month, Tartu's Aparaaditehas will host the street dance, queer and ballroom community subculture event "All We Have Is Now" Kiki Ball and drag show.

Ballroom is a queer subculture combining dance, fashion, and performance originating from the Black and Latinx communities of New York.

Supported by Aparaaditehas' open cultural platform, the Tartu event is aimed at members of the queer community and street dance practitioners of all ages, as well as wider audiences who are interested in fashion, dance, beauty and the arts.

The event begins at midday on Saturday, January 17 with a free panel discussion on ballroom culture at Kogo Gallery in the Aparaaditehas complex.

The same evening at 6 p.m., the Kiki Ball and Drag show takes place in the adjacent Armastuse Hall. Contestants will arrive from across the Baltic states and beyond to take part, and the competition will be assessed by internationally renowned judges from Finland, Sweden and Ukraine.

The event is organized by the youth group Tartu Ballroom Scene in collaboration with Aparaaditehas.

"A Vogue ball is a wonderful community event where participants express themselves across various dance and non-dance categories. The ball is open to everyone who wishes to compete or simply experience a unique subculture," said project manager Hanna Mändmaa.

On Sunday, January 18, from there will also be workshops in Runway, Old Way and Vogue Fem at Tartu Dance Academy (Narva maantee 2, Tartu), from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. led by the guest judges.

More information about the event is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

19:53

Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

19:50

Old Christmas trees take center stage at traditional concert in Tartu's Raadi

19:43

Estonian rowers battle blazing sun as they pass halfway in Atlantic challenge

19:25

New Tartu art exhibition explores tension between light and darkness

19:09

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

18:43

Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

18:01

Fishing sector appeals cormorant cull with state

17:20

Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

16:38

LHV tops pension fund productivity in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

08:35

Tallinn apartment blocks facing garbage overflow headaches

10:05

Estonian foreign minister: Trump's recent moves should make Putin worried

13:10

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

07.01

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

07.01

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo