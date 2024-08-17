Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Estonia's first Pride parade, as well as the adoption of the implementing acts for the Registered Partnership Act and marriage equality. Thousands of participants, waving rainbow flags, marched in a lively parade accompanied by music.

The parade, which began in Hurda Park, proceeded down Vanemuise tänav and culminated in the Town Hall Square, where a concert featuring performances by Vikerlased, Kaisa Ling Thing, Su/mi, Andreas, Dykeonaut and others took place. The concert included sign language interpretation and was streamed live on Facebook.

Tartu 2024 Pride is part of the main program of Tartu 2024, the European Capital of Culture.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!