Baltic Film Days to showcase region's best movies in Tartu

Baltic Film Days.
Baltic Film Days. Source: Tartu 2024
The 2024 Baltic Film Days are set to take place this weekend (August 29 to 31) at Tartu's Elektriteater. The festival program showcases some of the best Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian cinema from recent years.

According to a press release, the Baltic film Days provides a unique opportunity to screen the best of Baltic cinema, while also proving the strength and cultural value of movies from the region.

Among the movies to be screened at this year's festival are a selection of Latvian and Lithuanian feature films and documentaries from recent year and the Tartu 2024 short documentary cassette "Wild South." There will also be a Baltic short film program and Anna Hints' multi-award winning "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood."

In addition to the movie screenings, there will also be a series of Q&A session, enabling audience members to discuss topics in depth and allowing the filmmakers to share their knowledge and experience.

The Baltic Film Days event is also held simultaneously in Latvia and Lithuania to celebrate the cultural uniqueness of the Baltics and commemorate The Baltic Way – a peaceful political demonstration against the Soviet regime that took place on August 23, 1989.

All the movies will be screened free of charge with both Estonian and English subtitles. Tickets can be reserved in advance through Piletilevi.

More information is available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

