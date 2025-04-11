X!

Tartu Elektriteater to show classic Disney princess movies this spring

Tartu Elektriteater.
Tartu Elektriteater. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
This spring, Tartu's Elektriteater is hosting a Disney Princesses Film Festival, bringing the stories of five classic heroines to the big screen.

Between April 18 and 20, a selection of classic Disney movies will be shown, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Mulan.

According to Sigrid Butlers, head of the schools program at Tartu Elektriteater, Disney princesses have evolved a lot over time. "While Snow White was the first, in all the stories that have followed have shown how the charm of the princesses has changed over time. The classic fairytale princesses have grown into independent and bold heroines," said Butlers.

According to Butlers, the film program will provide an opportunity to see the evolution of the princesses on the big screen and introduce their stories and characters as potential role models to a younger generation.

"The princess will remain positive and hopeful, even when adversity looms in her path. The inquisitive Belle is not afraid to be different or to take tough decisions. Independent Jasmine dreams of freedom and is not scared of leaping head first into the unknown to find it. Curious Pocahontas trusts the voice of her heart and always seeks to understand those who are different from her. Brave Mulan proves that strength and honor are not at all about gender," said Butlers.

More information is available here.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

