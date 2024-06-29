Anna Hints' 'Sauna Day' to be shown at Tartuff Film Festival in August

The film "Sauna Day" ("Sannapäiv") by Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, will make it to the Estonian screen at the PÖFF Love Films Festival Tartuff later this summer.

The 13-minute short film by Hints and Prakash will have its Estonian premiere at the biggest open-air cinema in Estonia, on Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), at the beginning of August.

The piece invites viewers to Vana-Võromaa where men go to the smoke sauna after a hard day's work. During the sauna atmosphere, their tough exteriors shine through a desire for connection, so far veiled in secrecy.

According to the film's authors, the fact that "Sauna Day" premiered first at the Cannes Film Festival and is now being premiered in Estonia, in the European Capital City – their hometown – is more than they ever could have imagined.

Hints and Prakash hope to see the relatives, friends, and locals of Võromaa and Setomaa who helped produce the film. "The Smoke Sauna continues to be an inspiring place for us to explore human relationships, intimacy and vulnerability," they said.

PÖFF Love Films festival, Tartuff, takes place from August 5-10 on Tartu's Town Hall Square and at the Tartu Elektriteater. All screenings are free.

The whole Tartuff program will be announced in the middle of July.

