Court rejects lawyer's call for Pruunsild case judge to be dismissed

A judge's gavel. Photo is illustrative.
A judge's gavel. Photo is illustrative. Source: Blogtrepreneur/Wikimedia Commons
The chair of the first-tier Tartu County Court has denied a request from lawyer Paul Keres, who is acting on behalf of businessman Parvel Pruunsild, to dismiss the presiding judge in the case.

Parvel Pruunsild, to disqualify Judge Kristiina Laas from the case.

Keres had argued that Judge Kristiina Laas had appeared biased in her handling of the case, which concerns allegations of preferential treatment in a Tartu real estate deal.

Judge Laas had, Keres said, expressed the view that Pruunsild is a public figure capable of influencing Estonian politics in general and the opposition party Isamaa in particular.

Pruunsild, majority owner of Bigbank, is a significant Isamaa donor.

Keres contended that joining the dots between a claim of Pruunsild's influence and his donations to the party may presuppose guilt in the case – a co-defendant in the case is former Tartu deputy mayor Priit Humal, who is an Isamaa member.

Tartu courts spokesperson Siim Saavik has said the court has reviewed the request and forwarded it to Marek Vahing, county court chair, for his decision.

In that decision, Vahing stated that the issue related more to unclear verbal expression and somewhat unfortunate wording, rather than concrete bias.

"I also find that a judge should be as precise and correct in verbal expression during court proceedings as they are in written communication. That said, taking the broader context of the judge's statements and the content of the written ruling into consideration, it is clear what the judge meant," Vahing wrote in his statement.

The court chair stressed in his ruling that a legally binding decision is not based on verbal explication given in court, but instead on what is documented in a court ruling or decision, and whether it has legal substantiation.

Prior to Vahing's ruling, proceedings had ground to a halt at the court Tuesday. However, by Wednesday morning, Vahing had issued his decision, meaning the hearing resumed as normal.

Saavik noted that the current trial phase involves the presentation of written evidence.

Humal is charged with violating procedural restrictions, while Pruunsild is charged with aiding and abetting a crime.

The charges are related to the sale of a former exhibition building on Kuperjanovi street, owned by the Estonian National Museum (ERM) to the fraternity Sakala, which Pruunsild belongs to.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Court rejects lawyer's call for Pruunsild case judge to be dismissed

