Lawyer requests judge be removed from Bigbank owner case over alleged bias

Tartu Courthouse.
Tartu Courthouse. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Defense counsel in a high profile Tartu real estate case has filed a motion to disqualify the judge presiding, citing bias concerns.

Lawyer Paul Keres, acting for businessman Parvel Pruunsild, is arguing that the judge made a statement about his client's relationship to opposition party Isamaa which reflects partiality on the part of that judge.

The judge stated during the ongoing hearing that Pruunsild carries significant influence within the Isamaa party, to the extent that it could potentially steer Estonian politics.

Paul Keres. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Keres' argument is that that the judge's remarks regarding Pruunsild's influence are grounds for disqualification, as they indicate a predisposition.

The prosecution believes the motion to be without merit.

Gerd Raudsepp, a prosecutor from the South District Prosecutor's Office, said that Pruunsild's donations to political parties are "no secret" and the knowledge is "based on public information."

The second part of Keres' argument is the contention that making donations does not necessarily equate to wielding influence in Estonian politics.

He said: "When someone claims that he has significant influence within Isamaa, those claims should be substantiated."

"I would argue that one cannot definitively conclude that an individual holds sway in Estonian politics, simply based on donations," the lawyer went on.

The hearing is taking place in Tartu and centers on allegations Pruunsild, majority owner of Bigbank, together with former Tartu deputy mayor Priit Humal (Isamaa) had obtained favorable terms in the sale of a building to the Korporatsioon Sakala fraternity.

The building is located on Kuperjanovi and formerly belonged to the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

The case attracted additional media interest after it was revealed two Internal Security Service (ISS) operatives had infiltrated a Sakala gathering under false names, in the process of obtaining evidence relating to the case.

A decision on whether the judge in question will be disqualified from the case is due to be made by the Tartu County Court chair within three working days.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Ode Maria Punamäe.

Lawyer requests judge be removed from Bigbank owner case over alleged bias

