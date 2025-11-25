Minister: Estonia committed to eliminating violence against women worldwide

The international day for eliminating violence against women helps draw attention to one of the most widespread forms of human rights violations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

Tuesday, November 25, is the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is marking it by lighting up the front of its main building in Tallinn in orange this evening, symbolizing the global fight against violence against women.

"Violence against women is prevalent everywhere – regardless of borders, cultural context, class or social status – and manifests both in the physical world and in the digital environment," Tsahkna said via a press release. "One in three women in Europe has experienced either physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, and one in five has suffered domestic violence," he added.

This is particularly the case during mass acts of aggression, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Russia has, among other things, targeted Ukrainian women and children, committing grave human rights violations ranging from killings and sexual crimes to the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Our task is to ensure that all crimes committed by Russia are duly punished and that all Ukrainian children are brought back home."

The ministry also hosted a diplomatic reception, attended by ambassadors, deputy heads of mission and other representatives from many foreign embassies in Estonia.

This morning I opened the diplomatic reception to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.



1 in 3 women in Europe have faced physical or sexual violence; 1 in 5 domestic violence. These are alarming statistics.



Combating violence against… pic.twitter.com/LAywJj3cM5 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 25, 2025

Combating violence against women and promoting gender equality are among the central goals of Estonia's human rights diplomacy, Tsahkna added.

"On the international stage, we strive to draw further attention to issues concerning women's rights and wellbeing, and we build bridges between global partners and civil society to find lasting solutions and develop systems that protect women's rights," he said.

Estonia is also continuing to back those international mechanisms which advance the rights of women and children, such as the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention.

The ministry noted Estonia has consistently supported women's rights, notably during its co-chairmanship of the Media Freedom Coalition (July 2023–July 2025), focusing on female journalists, and its current chairmanship of the Freedom Online Coalition, prioritizing women's rights in the digital sphere. Promoting and protecting women's and children's rights, including online, is also a priority during Estonia's UN Human Rights Council membership in 2026–2028.

In the June 2026 elections in New York, former MEP Marianne Mikko is to be the joint candidate of the eight Nordic-Baltic (NB8) countries for the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) membership for 2027–2030. Mikko has been a CEDAW member since 2023, and will serve as its Vice-Chair for 2025–2026.

"My goal is to ensure women's economic independence, eliminate the gender pay gap and defend the principle that the rights fought for by women are respected in real life," Mikko said of her aims. "I believe that cooperation with member state governments and civil society, as well as the development of global networks, is essential to protect women's rights even more effectively."

In Tallinn, several locations will also be lit up in orange this evening, including Freedom Square and the City Council building.

Last year alone, the Emergency Center in Estonia reported it received nearly 14,000 reports of domestic violence or sexual abuse. The victim support crisis hotline in Estonia is 116 006.

More information on the international day for the elimination of violence against women is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!