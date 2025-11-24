X!

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia

News
Mirjam Volmre and Vladislav Sizov.
Mirjam Volmre and Vladislav Sizov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Patrol officers Mirjam Volmre and Vladislav Sizov said on "Hommik Anuga" that police calls often reveal the harsh conditions many Estonians live in.

Mirjam Volmre, a group leader in the patrol unit of the Ida-Harju police station in the PPA's North Prefecture, has worked as a patrol officer for nearly 12 years. Her patrol partner, Vladislav Sizov, has been on the force a little over three years.

For Volmre, being a patrol officer is first and foremost a calling. While no two days are alike, she always heads to work in good spirits and genuinely enjoys what she does.

"It's a varied job, it keeps me on my toes. I don't go to work thinking, 'When will this shift be over?' I do it with heart," she said.

In their line of work, patrol officers regularly encounter difficult situations and poor living conditions. "We see the full picture of how people actually live," Sizov noted.

Volmre agreed, saying the scenes they encounter during calls can be heartbreaking.

"Just recently, we went to an apartment where the smell when we walked in was so overwhelming it made your stomach turn. And there was this poor person sitting on the bed, having soiled themselves. That's when we take photos, make a report and notify the district, because a social worker needs to be involved," she explained.

The officers stressed that a large share of calls are alcohol-related. Drug use and mental health issues are also often at the root of the problem.

There are many cases that have left a lasting emotional impact on Volmre and Sizov. Volmre recalled a domestic violence call where a young girl reported abuse by her parents.

"The daughter said her mother or father had beaten her with a belt — she had visible injuries that we had to deal with. And when we asked where the child, she was about 12, should go, she said, 'Please take me to Grandma's — she doesn't hit me as hard.' That's the kind of moment where you feel a flood of emotions. In that case, I believe we took her to a shelter instead, because we obviously can't send her somewhere where the violence is just less severe," Volmre recalled.

Sizov also remembered a particularly painful case involving a child. "There was a verbal argument between a mother and her child that escalated into physical violence and the child died. We responded to the scene and what really stuck with me was seeing the child's toys and drawings in the apartment. That hit hard."

After such difficult calls, it's important to share emotions with people you can talk to.

"When the case with the child happened — the one Vlad described — I called the guys out to the yard after the call. We sat down and I asked how they were feeling and whether they wanted to talk about it. Since I had the background and they had been on the scene and seen the child, the home, the environment, it was something we could talk through together. And sometimes, that makes it a bit easier," said Volmre, who was the field supervisor involved in the incident.

Sometimes, coping means finding other ways to let emotions out. "It's a 40-kilometer drive home and sometimes I just cry. I cry the pain and emotion out, think things through and then I go home," Volmre added.

Speaking about their relationship, the partners said they are always there for each other.

"We have a ten-year age gap, but I'm like his big sister — I actually call myself that. We support each other, we show up for each other. Vlad has babysat my kids and I know he'll help again if I ever need him to," Volmre said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Karmen Rebane

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Voting underway for Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year awards

17:30

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

16:47

Restrictions mean coastal property owners face growing hurdles when building

16:09

Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

15:32

Jaak Aaviksoo: Academic brilliance just not enough

15:25

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia

15:01

Tanel Visnap wins his third Deaflympics gold in Tokyo

14:56

Ministers disagree on length of residence ban for domestic abusers

14:34

Kristina Kallas: How to ensure academic progeny?

13:56

World famous banjo virtuouso Béla Fleck to give first Estonian concert in 28 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

23.11

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

10:01

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

23.11

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

15:25

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia

23.11

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo