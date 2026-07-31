Flash estimate: July's inflation was 0.5%

According to the preliminary estimate of Statistics Estonia, inflation was 0.5 percent in July compared with June, while prices rose 2 percent between July 2025 and July this year, Statistics Estonia reported.

The results are a flash estimate and cover the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which takes into account the expenditures of tourists. July is peak tourist season in Estonia.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia consumer price statistics analyst Mark Herman Ilumets said: "According to the preliminary data, the biggest impact on the July index came from higher housing costs as well as accommodation and food services."

Statistics Estonia says the flash estimate will be refined once more detailed data on July prices are received.

The HICP is comparable to the international standard of the same name. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), also used to measure inflation, reflects the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents only and does not include tourist expenditure.

Statistics Estonia is due to publish the CPI data for July on August 7, and the finalized HICP data on August 18.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here and here.

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