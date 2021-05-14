Survey: Public expect rising prices as COVID-19 crisis lifts

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Two-euro coins in a vice (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

More and more people are expecting the rate of inflation to continue rising, according to a recent survey, as economies emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

The consumer survey, compiled by the Institute of Economic Research (Eesti Konjunktuuriinstituut) found that the consumer barometer the organization routinely compiles shows the number of people expecting prices to rise in the near future has grown.

Inflation has been experienced in other countries, including the U.S., while in Estonia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) went into the black again when based on year, having seen a period of deflation resulting from the early stages of the pandemic.

In April 2020, CPI stood at - (minus) 0.8 percent on year, principally the result of the arrival of the coronavirus. One year later, CPI was +1.9 percent.

Early 2020 had also seen world oil prices go into negatives also.

Rasmus Kattai, an economist at Eesti Pank, Estonia's central bank, says more rapid price growth is likely to appear in Estonia throughout the year, as the crisis comes to an end and economic activity grows. 

Kattai put his CPI forecast for 2021 at over 2 percent, driven in particular by rising food prices, though wage growth is likely to outstrip CPI, he said.

Marje Josing, institute of economic research director, concurs, with rising commodity prices worldwide and supply chain issues finding their way into food and other consumer price rises.

While central banks are often pursuing looser monetary policy, she says, the European Central Bank is unlikely to install any drastic changes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

13:08

Ratas: All expenses were work-related

12:49

Pärnu County sea eagle chicks die, cause as yet unknown

12:12

Tallinn Day celebrated for the 20th time on Saturday

11:43

Survey: Public expect rising prices as COVID-19 crisis lifts

11:22

Fischer: Data shows there are benefits to coronavirus vaccination

10:55

Health Board: 279 new coronavirus cases

10:52

Museum visits fell by more than half in 2020

10:25

Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

09:57

Man drowns after Pärnu County river boat capsizes

09:26

AK: Parties' local elections campaigning starts next month

08:52

Toidupank founder: By reducing food waste we can reduce climate change

08:29

AK: 14,000 vaccines booked online on first day open to over 40s

13.05

Reopening brings both joy and extra work to theaters

13.05

Ratas: No misuse of public purse took place on summer 2019 Saaremaa jaunt

13.05

Kadrina, Kose, Türi and Loksa centers will be renovated

13.05

Administration, health ministers: Ratas' expenses complaints are unfair

13.05

Gallery: Uku Suviste steps on stage in Rotterdam once again

13.05

Second pillar withdrawals slow greatly, third pillar applications rocket

13.05

Touring theater project 'Through the City: Karlova' to premiere in Tartu

13.05

Bolt launches e-scooter service in Rakvere, Viljandi, several other towns

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: