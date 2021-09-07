SEB: Inflation of 5 percent or more likely for next few months

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
SEB tower in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Inflation of close to 5 percent is likely to remain for several months, and may even be exceeded some months, according to an economist from Scandinavian-owned bank SEB.

Mihkel Nestor, economic analyst at SEB Estonia, said: "In the second half of 2020, the consumer price index (CPI) fell by 1 percent on average per month, but now that the economic climate has returned to normal, prices for many goods and services have also recovered."

The low reference base in the coronavirus-blighted year of 2020 was the main cause of the high levels of inflation in 2021, Nestor said.

The CPI is also affected by the high price of energy goods, especially electricity, which is not expected to fall significantly in the near future, Nestor continued.

Rising food prices may also push CPI up in future, he said, though in early 2022 inflation is likely to slow, returning to a rate of around 2 percent at the start of next summer.

CPI rose 5 percent on year to August and by 0.7 percent compared with July, Statistics Estonian said last week, which was the second month in a row inflation had been higher than 5 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

07.09

Second pension pillar leavers to get second payment at end of September

07.09

Estonia faces Wales in Group E world cup clash Wednesday

07.09

ETV2 channel brings outstanding nature films on TV on three nights

07.09

SEB: Inflation of 5 percent or more likely for next few months

07.09

Third PPA detachment traveling to Lithuania

07.09

AK: Electricity consumption data to aid in mapping empty apartment blocks

07.09

Outgoing ministry undersecretary hits out at government office treatment

07.09

EKRE surpasses 10,000 members

07.09

Tallinn deputy mayor questioned by police

07.09

Nord Pool electricity price for Estonia reaches all-time record Wednesday

07.09

Education ministry taking former minister Mailis Reps to court

07.09

Estonia plans to 'borrow' Janssen vaccines from EU countries

07.09

Scientific council discussing conditions for lifting covid restrictions

07.09

Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

07.09

Carl Bildt: Lennart Meri Lecture 2021

07.09

Tänak: Rally Kenya suspension issues hopefully won't reappear in Greece

07.09

Culture ministry: We want to ensure greater domestic funding for movies

07.09

Daily: 'Human hand' found on Saaremaa likely dead seal paw

07.09

Tallinn urban space key election theme for Reform, SDE

07.09

Suspending pension payments could cost state over €10 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: