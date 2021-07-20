Estonia's June inflation among fastest in euro area

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
€200 bill. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While annual inflation in the euro area slowed from 2 percent in May to 1.9 percent in June, in Estonia inflation accelerated from 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent and was among the fastest in the euro area, according to data from Eurostat.

European Union annual inflation was 2.2 percent in June 2021, down from 2.3 percent in May.

In June 2020, inflation in the euro area was 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent in the EU as a whole.

The lowest annual rates for June 2021 were registered in Portugal, -0.6 percent, Malta, 0.2 percent, and Greece, 0.6 percent. The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary, 5.3 percent, Poland, 4.1 percent, and Estonia, 3.7 percent. Compared with May, annual inflation fell in 12 member states, remained stable in four and rose in 11.

In Latvia, inflation accelerated from 2.6 percent in May to 2.7 percent, in Lithuania it remained at 3.5 percent, and in Finland it slowed from 2.3 percent to 1.9 percent.

In June, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy, +1.16 percentage points, followed by non-energy industrial goods with 0.31 pp, services with 0.28 pp and food, alcohol & tobacco with 0.15 pp.

On July 8, the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) published a new monetary policy strategy, which sets, among other things, a symmetric inflation target of 2 percent. The new strategy will be implemented from the ECB governing council's regular monetary policy meeting on July 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:28

Statistics: Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in June

11:23

Tallinn's Film City to receive building permit but future funding unclear

10:40

Health Board: 81 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:29

NATO Baltic air patrols intercepted Russian planes six times last week

09:59

Estonia's June inflation among fastest in euro area

09:31

Reform Party: Covid restrictions should not apply to vaccinated people

08:57

Expert: Human intervention not likely cause of Estonia bow ramp shift

08:26

Former justice minister rejects coalition's proposal to run for president

19.07

2,000 to start conscription service this week

19.07

Politico: Estonian president among potential candidates for NATO's top post

19.07

Renewables made up nearly third of all energy consumption in second quarter

19.07

Water accidents up significantly from last year

19.07

Pharmacies to offer covid vaccinations from late summer

19.07

Gallery: Kuressaare prepares for Saaremaa Opera Festival 2021

19.07

Estonian freedom fighter, politician Enn Tarto dies

19.07

West Tallinn Central Hospital to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity

19.07

State to motivate vaccinators with performance pay

19.07

36,450 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

19.07

Ministry to grant schools right to ask teachers for vaccine certificate

19.07

Gallery: Sail Tallinn brought ships to Lennusadam and Noblessner

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: