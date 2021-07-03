Estonian accommodation providers lost fewer stays than EU average

Hotel room in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation from April 2020 to March 2021 declined 61 percent on year to a total of 1.1 billion in the European Union; the corresponding figure declined somewhat less, or slightly more than 50 percent, in Estonia during the same period.

Of the member states for which data is available, the total number of nights spent in tourist accommodation decreased most in Malta, by 80 percent, and Spain, by 78 percent, followed by Greece with 74 percent, Portugal with 70 percent and Hungary with 66 percent.

The smallest drops in the EU were registered at 36 percent in the Netherlands and Denmark.

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation by non-residents decreased on average 79 percent in the European Union, while the number of nights by domestic tourists decreased 45 percent.

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation by non-residents decreased in all member states. The drops were sharpest in Spain, 90 percent, Romania, 89 percent, Hungary and Finland, 88 percent, and Czechia, 87 percent. The decline in Estonia was 79 percent.

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation by residents only grew in Slovenia and Malta, by 25 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Domestic tourism does not have a large enough share in the economy of these states to offset the sharp decline in international tourism, however.

While the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation by domestic tourists also declined in Estonia, said decrease at around 10 percent was among the smallest in the EU.

Close to two million tourists in total stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments in 2020 – 48 percent fewer than in 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation totaled 3.7 million.

The number of domestic tourists meanwhile decreased 16 percent year over year and their number of nights declined 12 percent. The total number of non-resident tourists came down 70 percent and the number of nights spent by them in Estonian accommodation establishments declined 68 percent.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Estonian accommodation providers lost fewer stays than EU average

