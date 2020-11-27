news

Enterprise Estonia reopens applications for tourism sector compensation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Finnish tourists in Tartu's Town Hall Square.
Finnish tourists in Tartu's Town Hall Square. Source: (Lauri Kulpsoo/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Tourism sector businesses can apply for one-time grants of between €2,000 and €60,000 from Enterprise Estonia to help with the effect of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Accommodation establishments, travel companies, attractions, conference organizers, international passenger service operators and providers or tourism service, including guides, can apply for the support funding.

The amount of crisis aid given will depend on the company's ara of activity, size, loss of turnover, labor taxes paid to the state and the need to survive the crisis.

Companies which have previously applied for and received crisis aid cannot apply again. An exception applies to travel companies with IATA accreditation, which can receive the aid twice.

For tourism service providers the amount of support claimed will be either €3,000 or €5,000 per business depending on the operator's revenue. International passenger service operators can claim up to €200,000 each.

Different businesses must apply at different times.

Applications open on November 27 until December 7 for travel companies, attractions, conference organizers and international passenger service operators. For tourism services, such as guides and accommodation providers, applications open on November 30 and close on December 8, or until the funding runs out. Travel companies and international passenger service operators can apply until December 4.

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Raul Siem said the support is available because not all the money allocated in the spring was used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

15:41

Health Board: Five deaths, 370 new cases of coronavirus Updated

15:26

Ott Maaten appointed new National Opera director

15:21

Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

14:59

Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

14:27

Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

14:26

UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

14:01

Center restores its political group in Narva city council

13:37

Mailis Reps elected chair of Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

12:51

State secretary: Finland, Sweden moving towards Estonia wreck legal clarity

12:19

Jõesaar: If I cannot get on the court, I see no reason to stay in Manresa

11:53

Secretary of state: No need for new ministry car regulations

11:48

Reform Party kicks out organizer of anti-mask rally

11:21

Päevaleht, Delfi: Martin Helme most influential person in Estonia

10:57

Tallinn hospital boosting coronavirus intensive care capacity from Sunday

10:33

Study shows coronavirus antibodies present six months after illness

10:01

Education minister: Toom, Raik, Kõlvart were also approached for position

09:35

Enterprise Estonia reopens applications for tourism sector compensation

09:01

Marriage referendum bill to reach Riigikogu by mid-December

08:31

Weather: Sleet and snow heading into the weekend

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: