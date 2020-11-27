Enterprise Estonia reopens applications for tourism sector compensation

Tourism sector businesses can apply for one-time grants of between €2,000 and €60,000 from Enterprise Estonia to help with the effect of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Accommodation establishments, travel companies, attractions, conference organizers, international passenger service operators and providers or tourism service, including guides, can apply for the support funding.

The amount of crisis aid given will depend on the company's ara of activity, size, loss of turnover, labor taxes paid to the state and the need to survive the crisis.

Companies which have previously applied for and received crisis aid cannot apply again. An exception applies to travel companies with IATA accreditation, which can receive the aid twice.

For tourism service providers the amount of support claimed will be either €3,000 or €5,000 per business depending on the operator's revenue. International passenger service operators can claim up to €200,000 each.

Different businesses must apply at different times.

Applications open on November 27 until December 7 for travel companies, attractions, conference organizers and international passenger service operators. For tourism services, such as guides and accommodation providers, applications open on November 30 and close on December 8, or until the funding runs out. Travel companies and international passenger service operators can apply until December 4.

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Raul Siem said the support is available because not all the money allocated in the spring was used.

--

