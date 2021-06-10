Government approves easing of covid-19 restrictions from June 11

Due to the improved epidemiological situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the easing of restrictions for indoor and outdoor events, activities, and on-site eating and drinking, which was previously planned to enter into force on June 14, will take effect tomorrow (June 11).

This means up to 600 people will be allowed to participate in indoor events and activities at 50 percent occupancy. Outdoor events held in a limited or unambiguously demarcated area may have up to 1,000 participants.

The number of participants who can attend events or activities that take place in large unlimited areas will not be limited. Visitor areas of museums and exhibitions will have a 50 per cent occupancy limit.

From June 11, there will be no time restrictions on indoor and outdoor events and activities, as well as on-site eating and drinking in catering establishments.

From June 14, events with a larger number of participants will be allowed, provided that infection safety is ensured. Read more here.

Tallinn–Stockholm–Tallinn cruise

From June 11, leisure trips on the Tallinn–Stockholm–Tallinn route will be allowed again. However, the restrictions related to visiting Sweden must be taken into account, pursuant to which returning to Estonia may lead to self-isolation if the number of positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 inhabitants in Sweden is more than 150.

Currently, the indicator is 227.

One-day tourism to Estonia

From July 1, people will be allowed to visit Estonia for up to 24 hours without the obligation to self-isolate on the condition that the person has been tested for the coronavirus with a PCR test up to 72 hours before arrival in Estonia or an antigen RDT test 24 hours before arrival in Estonia and received a negative test result.

Persons who have recovered from COVID-19, have been vaccinated, or are considered equivalent to a vaccinee do not need to be tested.

Children under the age of 12 also do not need to be tested. In addition, the current rules pursuant to which people from countries with a low infection rate do not need to be tested will remain in force.

Tourists arriving on cruise ships, as well as those coming from Helsinki or Stockholm on day trips, and people who come to Estonia for one day by air, bus, or car can also visit Estonia for up to 24 hours.

