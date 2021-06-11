Health Board: 54 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

54 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,683 tests taken - a rate of 1.5 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 26 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 24 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were seven cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, six in Rapla County, three in Tartu County, two each in Põlva, Valga and Võru counties and one case each in Jõgeva, Pärnu, Saare and Viljandi counties.

There was no information in the population registry for two of the cases registered.

In total, 516,583 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 328,260 of them having already received their second dose. 14,899 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 84.35, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,266 people in Estonia in total.

61 people receiving treatment in hospital, nine in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 61 people are receiving treatment in hospital with six under assisted breathing. There are nine patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 68 years, 70 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 3,683 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 54 returning positive and 3,629 negative – a positive rate of 1.5 percent.

There have been 1,465,816 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 130,418 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

125,528 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 42,9898 (34.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 82,539 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

