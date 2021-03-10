Volunteer: I unwind in sauna by listening to low-quality Russian pop ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Sauna (photo is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
News

Vaab.ee, a portal created during the first wave of the coronavirus in the spring of 2020, has attracted more than 1,800 health care specialists willing to assist hospitals and care homes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"[The portal's] main goal is to assist healthcare institution personnel departments in finding new people. There was not common system, where people would be together," vaab.ee creator Maret Martsepp told ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Wednesday.

"Through vaab, we are looking for volunteers with the respective education and experience who will volunteer and an organization can make calls through us where they describe who they are looking for and for what time and we will forward the call to volunteers so they could react," Martsepp continued.

By now, more than 1,800 people have joined the portal. "In addition to healthcare specialists, we also have mental health specialists, totalling 1,800 people," Martsepp said.

One of the volunteers is Kristiina Vaas, whonormally works in the ambulance service and as a nurse in telemedicine. She is still looking for ways to be useful, however.

"I am a passionate medic, I do not know anything else and do not want to know. Since you can get no clinical practice in the current jobs, the pandemic is suitable to look for other posts aside from your regular one," Vaas said.

As a volunteer, Vaas often has to work with new people in quite tense situations. "Emotions run high in those situations and my own fuse has run shorter, but you have to take a few breaths and continue working," she noted.

Healthcare workers are naturally burned out. "This month has been living in luxury, I have had five days off," Vaas joked. "I have experienced burning out repeatedly. I have found the sauna a very appreciable way to unwind. I go to the sauna, listen to low-quality Russian pop music and blow off steam."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:11

House belonging to ministry adviser charged with corruption to be auctioned

19:55

Tallinn suspends kindergarten fee until end of April

19:23

Rooba's overtime winner gives JYP tenth victory of season

19:03

Opposition wants more specific plan for use of EU money

18:32

Estonian Art Academy student's film wins international award

18:10

Eurovision fans: Uku Suviste deserved second chance but won't win

17:47

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won

17:19

Nazarov about distance choice: Leaning toward the shorter and faster one

16:55

Grid distributor Elektrilevi buys Finnish-owned competitor

16:28

Twenty percent of 2021 coronavirus testing budget used up

16:26

Estonia to receive 12,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine in March

16:06

Rannar Vassiljev: Covid cares not for the prime minister's views

15:41

Volunteer: I unwind in sauna by listening to low-quality Russian pop

15:22

Prime minister: No need for coronavirus emergency situation

15:01

Kontaveit crashes out of Dubai tournament after loss to world number eight

14:41

Hospital manager: We need 1,500 more nurses

14:34

Shopping centers preparing for bigger blow than last year

14:07

Education minister: COVID-19 rapid testing should be used in schools

14:01

Lithuania offers coronavirus assistance to Estonia

13:41

Global Estonian Report: March 10-17

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: