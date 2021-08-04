Tallinn Food Truck Festival to take place in late August

The Tallinn Food Truck Festival will be held on August 26-27 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. More than 60 meals on wheels have already registered with street food masters from Estonia and abroad set to take part.

Besides great street food, Tallinn Food Truck Festival will also have a concert program and DJ sets. A large 20-attraction amusement park will be brought in from the Czech Republic and a separate kids' area will also be open.

The best food trucks will be rewarded in two categories - best design and best food. The winners will be chosen by the public, who can vote for their favorite. A one-kilogram burger eating contest will also be held on both days of the festival.

Festival spokesperson Reno Hekkonens said last year's festival showed that people are well aware of street food trends and are interested in new taste experiences.

The exact concert program and participant list will be unveiled in the near future.

A maximum of 12,000 people can visit the food truck festival and people are required to present a coronavirus certificate of either vaccination or recovery. Rapid COVID-19 testing is also available on location.

--

