New restrictions lead to rise in vaccination registrations

Following the government's decision on Thursday to introduce new restrictions, there has been an increase in people signing up for coronavirus vaccinations.

During the last day, 3,658 people made appointments to get their first vaccination, Ministry of Social Affairs Gea Otsa adviser told ERR on Friday. On the previous two days, 2,908 and 2,727 people signed up, respectively.

"It can be said that bookings have gained momentum," Otsa said.

On Thursday, the government decided to lower the thresholds for participants in entertainment events that do not check vaccination or coronavirus certificates.

From August 9, up to 50 people will be allowed to gather indoors and up to 100 people outdoors that do not carry out checks on entry.

If certificates are checked, 6,000 people can take part in indoor events and 12,000 people at outside events.

The new limits apply to public meetings and events, including conferences, theatre performances, concerts, cinema screenings, entertainment services, religious services, museums, and exhibitions.

They also cover sports, training, youth work, hobby activities and education, refresher training and courses, and the organization of sports competitions and sports and fitness events as well as public saunas, spas, water parks, and swimming pools.

The new restrictions can be read on the government's website in English here.

--

