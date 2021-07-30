Kiik: Vaccination certificates will usually not be scanned

Vaccination certificates for events will mostly be checked visually and not scanned as it is assumed most people who live in Estonia are honest, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

Speaking on radio show "Viikerhommik" on Friday morning, Kiik said vaccination certificate checks have been carried out visually, without scanning the QR code, for some time.

"It is possible to visually check whether it is the certificate or not. The code is only checked if there is any doubt," he said.

"It cannot be assumed that a large part of the Estonian population are committing fraud," Kiik said. "If today 57 percent of adults in Estonia have been vaccinated and 100,000 have recovered, then we can see that a large number of people do not have to be concerned - they have this evidence."

"In case of fraud, the person is held responsible," he added. "We don't expect any event organizer to act at the investigative level. We expect 99 percent of our people to be honest and then that 1 percent will be handled by the police."

The minister said people will be able to present certificates on a mobile phone, printed out or those provided by a healthcare provider. It is important to have a clear understanding of when a person was vaccinated when they recovered from coronavirus and when a test was carried out, he added.

Kiik encouraged younger people to help the older relatives print out their vaccination certificates.

From Monday, coronavirus certificates need to be presented on entry to big events. Read the new restrictions on the government's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!