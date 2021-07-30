Tallinn vaccination centers to close by end of summer

Mass vaccination centers in Tallinn will close by the end of August, the Ministry of Social Affairs has said. The Kaja Culture Center in Mustamäe will remain open until the end of September.

Last week, the Tondiraba Sports Center vaccination center in Lasnamäe was shut down although an agreement exists with healthcare company Medicum that it can be reopened if necessary.

The vaccination center at Sõle Sports Center in Pelgulinn, North Tallinn will be open until August 28 and it is possible to be vaccinated at the Kaja Culture Center throughout September.

"The agreement with Kaja Culture Center has been extended, the vaccination center will be able to operate until September 26 at least. Both first and second doses will be given there," Gea Otsa, adviser to the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

Otsa said the centers were set up with the aim of vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible during the summer and agreements were made with the owners accordingly.

"After the summer, vaccination will continue at health care institutions, where it is still taking place. Various mass vaccination events will also take place and mobile vaccination units will travel around," she said.

