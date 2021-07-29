Prime minister gets coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) received a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. The prime minister had contracted the virus in mid-March. Doctors recommend waiting around six months after recovering from the virus before getting inoculated.

"I had hardly noticed half-a-year had gone by, but today I went to East-Tallinn Central Hospital to get vaccinated," Kallas wrote on her social media account, noting she booked a time via the Patient Portal and found literally hundreds of free vaccine slots to choose from in the Tallinn area.

"However, this same range of choice must be available in all regions of Estonia, and it must also be viable to get vaccinated in an unrestricted, convenient place. Work towards this must pick up new momentum in Estonia," the prime minister added.

The prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15 this year and was off work for a little over a week while she recovered.



