Health services cracking-down on vaccine certificate fraud

The vaccination center at Mustamäe's Kaja Culture Center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Vaccination centers have reported that people are trying to fraudulently obtain vaccination certificates without having been vaccinated.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday that people have been caught registering for vaccination and then going directly to the waiting area without receiving a vaccination first. This gives the person a certificate saying they have been vaccinated without having actually received it. This is possible in bigger centers where the vaccinator does not add the data to the information system themselves, AK said.

Head of the government's vaccination workgroup Marek Seer said: "Vaccination centers are reviewing this organization and trying to eliminate these possibilities. It is very unfortunate that such things happen."

"The path to and from the vaccination center is usually /.../ set up in a way to prevent such behavior. In an individual case, of course, someone can still wriggle through," he said.

Veronika Zhukova, head of health services at Eldred, said similar activities cannot be carried out in smaller centers as all visitors can be monitored. She said a similar incident occurred at the Proto Center in Tallinn's Noblessner at the weekend. Zhukov said the person was sent to the vaccinator.

Medicum said it monitors the waiting list for vaccinations and if the waiting period is unusually long the person's registration will be canceled. There have been a few people at the Tondiraba vaccination center this week who had to be deregistered because they did not get a vaccination.

"There were cases where attempts were made to bribe vaccination nurses. But we work honestly and we do not do such fraud schemes," said Anna Chichikova, head of nursing at the Medicum Family Medicine Center.

Editor: Helen Wright

