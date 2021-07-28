Kallas demands answers about coronavirus vaccination plan from Kiik

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is demanding answers from Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) after questions were raised about Estonia's vaccination plan by the National Audit Office.

Kallas said the analysis proves there are serious problems with the organization of vaccination in Estonia.

"The National Audit Office states that there are thousands of unused vaccines in our warehouses - as of a week ago, as many as 170,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. At the same time there are thousands of people across Estonia who want and need vaccines, but, for some reason, have no received them. This is an unacceptable situation," Kallas said.

She said questions have previously been raised about the organization of vaccination in Estonia which is why she has constantly demanded reviews and action from the Ministry of Social Affairs.

"Today, in the light of the National Audit Office's analysis, I demanded substantive answers and specific deadlines from the Minister of Health and Labor Tanel KiiK, who is responsible for vaccination, during the two-hour meeting and specific deadlines for resolving problems," Kallas said.

She said almost 550,000 Estonian residents have already been fully vaccinated but said there is a long way to go. Estonia has a total population of 1.3 million and a target to vaccinate 70 percent by the autumn.

