Health Board: 173 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

173 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,172 tests taken - a rate of 5.5 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 76 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 59 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 25 cases diagnosed in Pärnu County, 18 in Tartu County, 12 in Ida-Viru County and 10 in Viljandi County. Six cases were found in Rapla County, four each in Lääne and Järva counties, three in Võru County, two each in Jõgeva and Saare counties and one case each in Lääne-Viru and Põlva counties.

There was no information in the population registry for nine cases.

In total, 627,375 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 552,952 of them having already received their second dose. 6,142 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 96.09, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,271 people in Estonia in total. The last death involving an individual with the coronavirus was reported on June 9.

35 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 35 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,172 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 173 returning positive and 2,999 negative – a positive rate of 5.5 percent.

There have been 1,606,144 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 132,891 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

128,613 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,797 (34.1 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 84,816 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

