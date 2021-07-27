Experts: Third covid-19 jabs less important than total vaccination rate

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
It is important that Estonia reaches its goal of having 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated by the end of the summer, head of the government's scientific council Irja Lutsar and vaccination workgroup manager Marek Seer has said.

Immunologists estimate that fully vaccinated people will have protection against coronavirus for at least a year. Vaccination started with healthcare workers in January 2021 and the subject of third vaccinations has already been raised.

"Whoever has completed the vaccination cycle does not have to worry at the moment. At least a year after vaccination is worry-free and before January, as far as I know, booster vaccinations should not be dealt with," Seer told ERR.

Professor Lutsar said other countries' data is being monitored. Experts from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the U.S. have said first doses should be prioritized not third.

"This does not mean that we are not watching very carefully. We know that some of those who are vaccinated become infected, some of them end up in the hospital. And we also want to get a very clear picture of who they are in Estonia. Are they those who were vaccinated in January or there are other reasons?" she said.

Lutsar said the emphasis on vaccination must be on adults.

Editor: Helen Wright

