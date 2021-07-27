Mobile vaccination stations pilot project to launch in Tallinn

The West Tallinn Central Hospital and the Mustamäe region of Tallinn will start a pilot project on Wednesday offering mobile vaccination points to residents until the end of the summer.

The roving vaccination points will operate on all days of the week, offering inoculation without prior registration.

The head of the district administration, Lauri Laats, said that residents of Mustamäe have been exceptionally good at observing restrictions and vaccinating right from the start of the period of the coronavirus outbreak.

"To date, more than half of the residents of Mustamäe in the vaccination age group have received vaccination against COVID-19, which is a very good result for Estonia. However, this is not enough to boldly face the third wave that we are promised for the autumn," Laats said. "Our goal is to reach at least 70 percent, which, according to the doctors, is the minimum rate to achieve herd immunity."

One of the largest vaccination centers in Estonia, where 800 to 1,200 people from across Tallinn are vaccinated daily, has been operating at the Kaja Cultural Center in Mustamäe since May 17.

Both first and second injections of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine can be received at the Mustamäe mobile vaccination stations.

The mobile vaccination stations accept residents without prior registration, but in order to be sure that there's a sufficient supply of vaccine for the specific day, those who wish can register by making a call to 1247. Registration is open.

