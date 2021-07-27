Auditor: Estonia does not have a valid vaccination plan

Auditor General Janar Holm has criticized the government for not having a valid and published vaccination plan. A new draft does not have clear objectives and it is not known how vaccination levels should be increased among young people or those in Ida-Viru County.

In a letter to the government, Holm wrote that a new vaccination plan should be agreed upon and approved by the expiry date of the old plan.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) submitted a new vaccination plan to the government on July 8, but it is so far unpublished. There was no up-to-date vaccination plan at the beginning of March, the new plan was not adopted until April 20.

Holm said the goals set in the vaccination plans are not clear or measurable, and it is not clear what the plan is supposed to achieve.

For example, the plan approved in April stated that Estonia wants to achieve 70 percent vaccine coverage by the autumn, but does not give an exact deadline. It is also not clear if coverage means one or two doses.

There is also no plan for vaccinating 12-17 year olds. which Holm said is important to ensure the quality of education and prevent schools from closing again.

He said the weekly vaccination review submitted to the government does not provide all the necessary information, such as if targets have been met.

Holm said the organization of vaccination has been rigid and flexible possibilities to increase the number of people vaccinated has not been used. He said more local opportunities should be created such as vaccination buses. The private sector should also be more involved.

"The Vaccination Work Group should involve the private sector in the decision-making process - bringing in fresh ideas, showing ways to improve the process and helping to pool public and private resources. Decision-makers should not cling to open to different approaches, " he wrote.

