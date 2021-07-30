Ministry publishes updated vaccination action plan

A new coronavirus vaccination plan and targets were published by the Ministry of Social Affairs on Thursday after it was reported the previous plan had expired and there were no concrete goals.

The new document gives an overview of vaccination during the summer and early autumn and lays out the ministry's goals.

A target has been set to vaccinate 70 percent of residents with at least one dose by September 22. It is thought 20,000 people a week need to be vaccinated a week to hit this goal.

Additionally, it is hoped to have vaccinated 80 percent of the over 60s by the end of November.

Another goal has been set to vaccinate 70 percent of young people aged 16-17 by the end of October.

A detailed plan for autumn and winter will be agreed upon in August.

The new plan also discusses booster vaccinations and includes four scenarios. One of these assumes everyone will need to be vaccinated again after 12 months, while a second scenario believes it may only be targeted groups.

The full document can be read here (only in Estonian).

Earlier this week, Auditor General Janar Holm wrote to the government that there is no up-to-date vaccination plan, the targets set in previous vaccination plans are not clear and measurable, and the organization of vaccination has been too rigid.

He said there were no specific goals and no plans about how to reach those targets were in place.

