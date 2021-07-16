Estonia joins NATO's Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative

Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet. Source: Ministry of Defense.
Estonia and seven other NATO Member Countries have signed the Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative which allows them to share ammunition storage in order to better protect each other and work together.

Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet (Reform) said: "Joint storage of ammunition will improve cooperation between the Allies, both now and in situations where we have to use gunpowder in order to achieve actual objectives, so to speak."

The initiative aims to provide a general framework within which Allies can more easily store munitions in each other's territories. This gives Estonia the opportunity to participate in the creation of a corresponding legal framework, the implementation of which will also promote savings on funds required for the storage of ammunition. Looking to the future, this step also supports the idea of building joint warehouses on NATO's eastern wing.

"The initiative is a testament to the fact that, together with our Allies, we are ready to defend ourselves collectively," Laanet confirmed.

In addition to Estonia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Greece and Slovakia joined the Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

