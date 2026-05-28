Czech president: Ukraine ammunition initiative cannot easily be replaced

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, during a visit to Tallinn, said his country needs to restore credibility in leading the ammunition initiative for Ukraine, which half of the participating members have withdrawn.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that half the countries have pulled out of the Czech Republic's Ukraine ammunition coalition, which has supplied millions of shells to Kyiv since the start of the war.

Only nine countries are now funding the initiative, down from as many as 18 last year, Pavel told the newspaper.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with President Alar Karis, Pavel backed the ammunition initiative, saying as much as half of all large-caliber ammunition used in the war has been delivered to Ukraine through it.

"This initiative, through know-how that was developed over years, is not so easily replaceable by anything else. So we have to keep it alive," Pavel said.

Czech President Petr Pavel and Alar Karis in Tallinn. Source: Karli Saul.

The decline in interest is put down to populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who argues the money is better spent at home.

Pavel said there is nothing else to do here but persuade the government otherwise.

"That's why we will continue discussions with the new government to support this initiative, financially, so that we encourage all other allies to contribute as well," he said.

This year, agreements have already been concluded under the initiative for the delivery of around 1 million shells, half of which Ukraine has already received.

Speaking about Russia, the Czech president said Moscow's information operations and aggressive rhetoric must be countered with the utmost confidence.

"I am not talking about trying to make Russia scary, but I think it is about clearly giving Russia lines that are not to be crossed, and we have to be very firm and self-confident in defending our own territory, defending our own airspace, defending our own interests. Our interests are not in Russia. Our interests are in our own countries," he said.

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